Reneau's 28 points rally Miami past Pitt 76-69 in ACC opener

Malik Reneau scored 28 points and made all 10 of his free throws as Miami erased a 10-point halftime deficit and defeated Pittsburgh 76-69 on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The Hurricanes (12-2, 1-0) trailed 43-33 at the break after Pittsburgh broke out on a 20-0 run, but Miami flipped the game behind Reneau's work in the paint and at the line. Miami outscored the Panthers 43-26 in the second half and took its first lead of the half on Tre Donaldson's layup with 14:18 remaining.

Miami used an 8-0 stretch to take the lead for good after a layup from Reneau with 5:57 remaining.

Donaldson finished with 19 points, while Tru Washington added 11. Shelton Henderson had 10 points and eight rebounds. Ernest Udeh Jr. grabbed 11 rebounds and had three steals.

Miami shot just 4 of 22 from 3-point range but controlled the glass with a 43-28 rebounding advantage, and went 20 of 26 at the free-throw line.

Corhen led Pittsburgh with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Barry Dunning Jr. scored 16. Damarco Minor added 14 points for the Panthers, who fell to 7-7 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Miami travels to Wake Forest on Jan. 7.

Pittsburgh hosts Clemson on Saturday.