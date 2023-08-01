Registration open, new ride distances announced for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins have opened registration and announced new ride distances for next year's Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV.

This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, marks the 14th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth - the University of Miami Health System.

Last February, DCC XIII had a record-breaking 5,641 participants who raised more than $10.5M under a "one team, one fight" mentality to challenge cancer.

Following a $75M commitment to Sylvester in November 2020, the largest known philanthropic pledge in the NFL, the DCC's 13-year total contribution now stands at $64M which funds the advancement of cancer care through breakthrough science, leading-edge technology and personalized patient care.

"This year is a memorable one for us here at the Miami Dolphins, as we saw the community and our partners come together for the unified purpose of raising yet another record-breaking contribution of over $10.5M in the fight against cancer. These funds are going directly into the South Florida community through Sylvester's efforts to thrive as a lifesaving cancer center," Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director Javier Sanchez said in a statement.

The new ride distances for next year's event are named in honor of Miami Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This includes the 13-mile Dan Marino ride, the 39-mile Larry Csonka ride, the 54-mile Zach Thomas ride - who will be formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio later this week - and the 99-mile Jason Taylor ride.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of its foundation's health impact area. It has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL.

The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester. Ranked among the top 50 of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals in 2022, Sylvester is South Florida's only National Cancer Institute designated cancer center.

