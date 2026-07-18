Regal Princess cruise ship passenger speaks out about crew member's death as ship returns to South Florida

Princess cruise ship passengers at Port Everglades are describing the moment they were notified of the news that a crew member died after falling overboard.

Passenger David Jimenez said he was first notified at around 6 a.m. Monday by the captain that the crew member had gone overboard. He took photos of rescue crews preparing to search the water.

The ship provided updates to passengers every hour, according to Jimenez, but by around 1 p.m., the crew member was declared dead.

Jimenez said that the captain addressed the ship as soon as he learned someone had gone overboard.

Passenger David Jimenez shared images of rescue crews performing extensive search and rescue efforts to find the crew member who had fallen overboard. David Jimenez

"He was sad to announce that he may have possibly gone overboard and immediately started to announce to crew members, attention crew members attention crew members, man overboard," Jimenez said.

When asked what went through his mind in that moment, Jimenez said, "We were stunned."

Because of the rescue efforts, the cruise ship had to skip a scheduled port stop, Jimenez said. He said his family is still processing what happened and that he hopes this won't be how he remembers the trip.

Princess Cruises said it has not identified the crew member but is coordinating closely with maritime police. The company said it is still looking into why the crew member fell overboard.

The investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing.