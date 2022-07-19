Redland residents at wit's end over illegal burns: "Like someone is burning a plastic bag over my nose"

MIAMI – Residents in Redland are at their wit's end. They grow tired of breathing in toxic fumes from what they describe as illegal burns. Burns that have persisted every night for months on end.

If you think this is someone else's problem, think again.

Residents in Redland share their collective frustration with what they describe as illegal burning and dumping activity.

It pollutes the air they breathe, crops they grow and even makes its way into the water they drink.

"I feel like someone is burning a plastic bag over my nose," said Redland resident Michael Wanek.

He adds he feels like a prisoner in his home.

"I'm from Iowa," mentions Wanek. "We have huge farms. I've never seen anything like this."

Since moving to Redland to grow guavas and other crops in 2014, he's witnessed illegal burns. You see, the massive fire roaring at night here is an RV. The fumes emit toxic chemicals into the air.

On a different day, Wanek measures CO2 levels in his home. Safe levels register below 1000 PPM. His reading inside is well above that threshold.

"These same harmful pollutants are ending up in my food products, and society is consuming those," added Wanek.

Dr. Martin Motes serves on the Miami-Dade agricultural practices advisory board. He explains it's not just residents in Redland with a "dog in the fight" to stop the illegal burning activity.

"These chemicals do not just disappear," said Motes. "They will be washed into the soil by rain. How much and if they're detectable amount is a large issue."

Motes adds chemicals from illegal materials being burned into the air and make their way into canals draining into Biscayne Bay and some county water systems.

"These sort of activities definitely have an impact," said Motes. "They're accumulative. There's a whole group they call the forever chemicals can take 1,000 years to break down and shown to be carcinogenic in sufficient quantities."

As concerns grow, District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins points to population growth in the Redlands as one factor.

"We see construction and development increasing, and as a result, you're seeing an increase in illegal dumping and illegal burns," said Higgins.

She says increasing fines for violations is one step. And in two weeks, Miami-Dade PD Agricultural Patrol will have a home in the Redland to respond to calls.

Higgins adds better patrol and education might decrease illegal activity.

"Explaining the consequences and implications of those actions would be very helpful," added Higgins. "You're not just burning in isolation. You're affecting your neighbors. You're affecting the environment."

On Tuesday, the county commission voted to increase fines for illegal dumping, burning, and other activities harmful to the environment.

You now can expect significantly higher fines. In some cases, by more than five times the previous amount.

It's all to minimize polluting the environment across the county.

Officials say if you suspect an illegal burn call your local fire department. They can issue a citation if warranted. And then, DERM could assess the area for soil contamination.

Higgins also told us the county has previously planted trees in strategic places in District 8 to prevent access to illegal dumping activity.