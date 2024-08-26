Red Lobster closing nearly two dozen more restaurants. Here's where.

Red Lobster plans to close more restaurants after filing for bankruptcy

Red Lobster plans to close nearly two dozen more restaurants in coming days as the bankrupt seafood chain prepares to be acquired.

Known for its affordable seafood and cheddar bay biscuits, the nationwide restaurant chain expects to walk away from the leases of 23 additional locations by August 31, a recent court filing showed. The closures will add to a tally that has seen more than 100 Red Lobster outlets shut down earlier this summer.

Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 in May after years of weak growth amid mounting competition from fast-casual chains, heavy debt and mismanagement.

After the latest streamlining, Red Lobster will have roughly 500 restaurants. The company is selling itself to Fortress Investment Group, which recently loaned Red Lobster $100 million to keep the chain going. Fortress also owns Krystal, Logan's Roadhouse and J. Alexander's.

Fortress on Monday said it has appointed Damola Adamolekun, the former chief executive officer of P.F. Chang's, to run Red Lobster. A Florida bankruptcy judge must approve Red Lobster's plan for exiting Chapter 11.

Launched in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida, by local restaurateur Bill Darden, Red Lobster eventually expanded nationwide by offering Americans affordable crab, lobster and other seafood.

Here's a list of the additional locations Red Lobster intends to shut by August 31:

Arizona

1521 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Yuma

8407 W. Markham Street, Little Rock

California

8703 Murray Drive, La Mesa

Colorado

4925 N. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Florida

326 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach

5110 N. 9th Avenue, Pensacola

8909 U.S. Highway 19, Fort Richey

Georgia

6550 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro

Illinois

1604 N. State Road 50, Bourbonnais

902 Commons Drive, Geneva

4625 N. Sterling Avenue, Peoria

Indiana

4353 Franklin Street, Michigan City

Minnesota

8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley

12515 Elm Creek Boulevard North, Maple Grove

Missouri

2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood

New York

925 Hunts Point Avenue, Bronx

750 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury

North Carolina

304 A Western Boulevard, Jacksonville

Ohio

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

South Carolina

1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce

Virginia

555 S. Van Dorn Street, Alexandria

4415 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond

709 Independence Boulevard, Virginia Beach