Record numbers, full garages expected at Miami International Airport for Thanksgiving

MIAMI - Miami International Airport expects to have its busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever.

Airport officials are predicting 1.8 million passengers will pass through their terminals from Friday, November 18th, through Tuesday, November 29. That would be a 4 percent increase over the record-setting period in 2021.

MIA is projected to average 150,000 passengers per day during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel season, compared to 144,000 per day during the same time period in 2021.

The busiest travel days will be the Sunday before Thanksgiving Day and the Saturday and Sunday after, when more than 160,000 passengers are expected at the airport on each of these days.

Because of the record-breaking projections, airport officials are expecting its parking garages to fill to capacity.

Instead of parking at the airport's main garages, travelers should consider using the airport's new Economy Park and Ride lot or being dropped off by friends or family, a ride-share service, taxi, or Miami-Dade Transit's Orange Line.

Below are additional travel tips for Thanksgiving travel:



Arrive at the airport at least three hours before a domestic flight and three and a half hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, airline check-in, and security screening.

Passengers should check in online before arriving at MIA.

Passengers departing from concourses D, H, and J during peak times can pre-schedule their TSA checkpoint screening time with MIA Reserve, a free reservation service.

To streamline TSA checkpoint screening, wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in your carry-on, avoid accessories that resemble weapons, and pack medications in your carry-on instead of your checked bags for easier access.

Avoid waiting in line to order food and drinks with MIA2GO, the airport's mobile ordering service that lets you quickly browse menus, order, and pay before making your contactless pick-up at restaurants throughout the airport.

On-site COVID-19 testing (Antigen, PCR, and Rapid PCR) is available at two convenient airport locations. Costs vary depending on the type of test.