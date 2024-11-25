Record-breaking travel numbers expected this Thanksgiving, AAA says

MIAMI - Record-breaking travel numbers are expected this Thanksgiving, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The auto club predicts that nearly 80 million Americans will hit the skies, roads, tracks and seas. More than 4.5 million in Florida are expected to take a holiday trip.

Nationwide, an estimated 71.7 million Americans are forecast to take a Thanksgiving road trip. Of those, AAA expects more than 570,000 to have some type of car trouble. The three most common calls AAA receives are for flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts.

"Don't let car trouble be the reason you don't make it to Thanksgiving dinner," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Before setting out for your holiday road trip, get a full vehicle inspection to ensure everything is in proper working order."

Experts are urging people to prepare for the heavy volume of travelers and possible severe weather in parts of the country.

For those planning to fly, it's a good idea to plan ahead and get to the airport early. Make sure to check your flight before you head to the airport.

Miami International Airport is expecting 1.9 million travelers for the Thanksgiving holiday, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport anticipates 1.3 million travelers.

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport both have apps that can be downloaded to check wait times.

AAA flying tips for the holidays

Check in early online.

Monitor your flight status using your air carrier's mobile app.

Arrive 2-3 hours before scheduled departure.

Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case your flight is delayed or canceled.