Record-breaking amounts of sargassum seaweed could be coming to South Florida, experts say

A record-breaking amount of sargassum seaweed could be on its way to South Florida, with one expert stating, "The worst is yet to come."

Dr. Chuanmin Hu, a professor of Oceanography at the University of South Florida, delivered the warning following the school's latest 2026 sargassum outlook. The outlook shows most regions in the Atlantic Ocean have already seen a record amount for February, totaling more than 10 million metric tons.

While the bloom is hitting earlier this year due to warm ocean conditions, it is still too early to tell how much will land on Florida's shores. Hu noted that variable factors like ocean currents and winds play a significant but difficult-to-predict role in determining the final impact.

Tourists on Dania Beach have already noticed a higher volume than usual. "It's a little more seaweed than we're used to seeing its not too bothersome," said Michael Ferro III, a tourist from Connecticut.

Sargassum is classified by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as a critical habitat for turtles and other marine animals, meaning it cannot be removed unless it has already washed ashore. While the natural plant is safe floating in the water, once it decays on land, it attracts insects and bacteria.

"Once they had so much and I had a very bad itch, so I avoid it," said Manju Bajaj, a tourist from Toronto, Canada.

Clean-up and mitigation efforts cost millions, with plans in place in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to mix or rake the seaweed along the coast to keep beaches clean. The forecast suggests more sargassum could arrive in the Florida Keys in the next couple of weeks, with beaches in Broward and Miami-Dade County estimated to see it in April or May.