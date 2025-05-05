The Real ID deadline is just around the corner. Here's what to know.

The Real ID deadline is rapidly approaching. Americans will be required to switch to the enhanced form of identification by Wednesday, May 7, if they want to travel by plane domestically.

If you still need to update your ID you're not alone: CBS data shows that dozens of states are behind on compliance.

An analysis conducted from April 7-18 found that 30 states are less than 70% compliant. Out of all states, New Jersey had the lowest compliance rate in the nation at 17%.

Here's what you need to know to make sure you're ready for the May 7 Real ID deadline.

What is a Real ID?

The Real ID is a federally compliant license, learner permit or nondriver ID card issued by state driver's license agencies. You can tell if a state-issued license or ID card is a Real ID if it has a black or gold star in the upper right corner.

The symbol might look slightly different depending on the state from where it's issued: California, for example, puts its star symbol inside a golden bear.

Who needs a Real ID?

Americans over the age of 18 who plan to fly domestically or visit certain federal facilities and do not have a valid U.S. passport will need to get a Real ID-compliant driver's license or nondriver ID.

When will I need to use a Real ID?

Americans will need to show Real IDs to access certain federal facilities — including TSA checkpoints — enter nuclear power plants and board commercial aircraft, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Am I required to get a Real ID?

Real or Enhanced IDs are only required for those over 18 without a valid U.S. passport who plan on flying domestically or entering a federal building that requires identification.

That's said, Real IDs are considered a more secure form of identification than a classic driver's license.

The requirement for Real IDs was established by Congress in 2005, following the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The deadline for implementation has been delayed several times, although some states started issuing Real IDs as far back as 2009.

You can find more details on Real ID on the DHS' website.

Can I use an Enhanced ID instead of a Real ID?

Five states – Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Vermont — issue what is called an Enhanced Driver's License (EDL), or Enhanced ID. This is considered an acceptable alternative to a Real ID card.

Whereas Real IDs have a star emblem, Enhanced IDs have an image of the U.S. flag in the top right corner or the word "Enhanced" at the top of the card.

Both Real IDs and Enhanced IDs are federal documents that allow holders to fly domestically.

Enhanced IDs also allow you to travel from the U.S. to Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean through a land or sea port of entry, without a passport — something you can't do with a regular Real ID.

How much does a Real ID cost?

Prices vary by state. In New York, for example, there is no additional fee for a Real ID beyond the normal transactional cost you pay for a standard license, ID or renewal. Pennsylvania, however, charges a "one-time $30 Real ID fee" on top of standard renewal fees. New York charges an additional $30 fee for Enhanced IDs.

It's best to check your state's Real ID guidelines for an accurate estimate of how much you'll pay. The same goes for Enhanced IDs.

How do I get a real ID? Can I apply for one online?

Each state has a driver's licensing agency that issues Real IDs. To find out how to apply where you live, visit the DHS website and click on your state of residence for specific instructions. DHS recommends that you visit your state's driver's licensing agency website to find out exactly what documentation you'll need to brings in order to obtain a REAL ID.

Be sure to plan ahead as some states have longer wait times for DMV appointments.

What if I plan to travel next week but I don't have a real ID yet?

A TSA spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia that if travelers show up to the airport next Wednesday without a Real ID they may still be able to fly, but getting on board the plane may take longer than usual. The transportation agency recommends that people without a Real ID arrive at the airport three hours early to ensure enough time to get through security.

TSA said it's seeing about 81% compliance at airport checkpoints, meaning approximately four out of every five travelers are showing up with a Real ID-compliant driver's license or another valid form of identification.

"We don't have concerns at this point about this deadline really impacting operations, especially for those people who again are prepared and have everything they're supposed to have," Jessica Mayle, a public affairs specialist at TSA, told CBS Philadelphia.

Are there alternative forms of identification I can use at the airport?

If you don't have a Real ID, TSA has a list of other valid forms of identification you can use to get through an airport checkpoint. This includes passports, permanent resident cards, Enhanced IDs and Global Entry cards.

Can I use a Real ID for international travel?

No. You will still need a valid passport to travel outside of the country and go on international cruises.