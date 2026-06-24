Former University of Miami football player accused of murdering teammate faces new drug charge from 2024 incident

Former University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones, who is currently in custody awaiting trial for the murder of his former teammate Bryan Pata, is now facing a new charge.

According to an arrest form, Jones was accused of having illegal drugs on him while he was in jail, with this latest arrest stemming from an incident more than two years ago.

Jones appeared in bond court on Wednesday.

According to the arrest form, on March 27, 2024, a detective with the then-Miami-Dade Police Department went to the Metro West Detention Center regarding contraband found in the jail.

The detective met with a K-9 officer who said a half-sheet and 17 individually torn sheets with suspected K-2 was found on Jones, who was an inmate at the time awaiting the first trial, according to the arrest form.

According to the arrest form, the half-sheet of paper was found in Jones' shirt sleeve, and the individually torn sheets of paper were found in his waistband.

The detective downloaded the test results from the crime lab, and the paper allegedly found on Jones back in 2024 tested positive for ADB-BUTINACA, a compound found in synthetic marijuana.

This latest charge comes as Jones is about to go to trial for a second time in the murder of University of Miami football player Bryan Pata back in 2006.

CBS News Miami reached out to Jones' lawyer who said, "Even though these allegations are from March 2024, over two years ago, we are just learning about this. We will be looking into these allegations and addressing this as soon as we receive more information."

Jones is currently still in custody, and the judge gave him a $2,500 bond for this latest charge.