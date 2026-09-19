Last weekend of summer in South Florida set to be a rainy one

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy final weekend of summer across South Florida. The rainy season has definitely arrived across the region. An upper-level low-pressure center is pulling tropical moisture up from the Caribbean.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The increase in moisture will help drive the formation of rain showers and storms for the next few days. The scattered showers and storms will kick off around noon.

CBS News Miami

They will run through the early evening hours before clearing up just in time for Saturday date night. We'll be stuck in this scattered-shower, rainy pattern for the next week, with the highest chance of showers from Sunday through Wednesday.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The Fall Equinox, the official start of astronomical fall, is on Tuesday. But it will still feel like summer in South Florida. We'll see temperatures in the upper 80s and scattered showers all day.

As we track the Tropics, the National Hurricane Center says a low-pressure system southwest of the Azores is likely to develop into a tropical depression later today. It has a 90% chance of formation.

It is moving northward and will not impact the United States. If it does become a named Tropical Storm, it will be named Fay.