The CBS Miami team is remembering the life and legacy of Photojournalist Rafael Murciano. Murciano died over the weekend at the age of 65. "Ralph," as he was affectionately called by his colleagues, began his career at the station more than 40 years ago. What followed over the following four decades was coverage of some of the biggest local, national, and international stories.

Born December 4, 1960, in Miramar, Cuba, Murciano, his mother, stepfather, sister, and brother flew to the United States. Murciano was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School, and he cheered for the Florida State Seminoles with his beloved family.

Over the years, Ralph covered everything from daily breaking news to Hurricane Andrew in 1992, the Elian Gonzalez Saga in 2000, and the Surfside Building Collapse in 2021. He was also a craftsman who shone in long-form storytelling, such as 2001's Emmy Award-winning "Viewfinders" and 2012's Emmy Award-winning "March of the Living: Return to Auschwitz." Ralph brought his passion, humanity, and creativity to every project. He evolved with the station, which went from WCIX to WFOR, News 4 South Florida, CBS4 News, and CBS News Miami during his four decades.

Just this past September, Ralph let producers turn the camera on him for a special sharing South Florida's stories over the 25 years since the September 11th attack. Murciano was in Los Angeles with reporter Jade Alexander to cover the Latin Grammy Awards. Instead, they covered the fear and panic as family members rushed to Los Angeles International Airport, seeking information about loved ones aboard one of the LA-bound flights. "It's the worst thing I've ever covered in my life, and I don't think anything will ever surpass that," he told CBS News Miami. "I'm still very emotionally affected by it."

His creativity and talent went beyond covering the news. During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Ralph created a series of music videos, shared with CBS4 viewers during 2020 and 2021. His sole motivation was to bring joy to our community during a time of high stress and isolation.

The videos include:

Murciano received more than 20 Emmy Awards and a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for his work at CBS Miami.

He was also a filmmaker and was honored at two film festivals last year for his short film "Cel 7." It received the Audience Choice Award from the Central Florida Film Festival and the Willowstone Award at the Zepstone International Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Miguel Murciano, a commercial airline pilot in Cuba who died in a crash in 1980, and by his stepfather, Jorge Larrazabal. He is survived by his mother, Mariana Larrazabal, sister, Marianne Murciano (husband Bob Sirott), brother Carlos (wife Joan), brother Paul, stepsisters Susan Schaffer (husband Craig), Ada Holian (husband John), stepbrother George Larrazabal, nephews Michael Zarowny, Christopher Murciano, Andrew Murciano, nieces Natalie Zarowny, Daniella Sirott, Nikki Murciano. Rafael is also survived by his ex-wife and lifetime best friend, Tamara McKeown.

Former CBS News Miami reporter Gary Nelson contributed to this report.