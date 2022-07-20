Rabies alert issued for parts of Davie

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has issued a rabies alert for portions of Davie after a feral cat tested positive.

Health officials say all residents and visitors in Broward County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild

animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.

"The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Broward County. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public. Please be aware that rabies can also occur outside the alert area."

This rabies alert is for 60 days. The alert includes the following boundaries in Broward County:

• S.W. 36th Court to the North

• Florida Turnpike to the East

• Orange Drive to the South

• Davie Road to the West

Officials said animals with rabies could infect domestic pets that have not been vaccinated against

rabies.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

• Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

• Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock

secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek

veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Control Services for

your jurisdiction.

• Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

• Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be

properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

• Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources

such as uncovered trash or litter.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

• Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear

friendly.

• Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches,

schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and

pets.

• Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek

medical attention and report the injury to the DOH- Broward at 954-467-4700.