Quadruple shooting in Homestead leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were searching Sunday night for a suspect or suspects who shot four people at a Homestead duplex, leaving one person dead and three others injured, investigators said.

According to a written statement from police, several people flagged down officers from the Homestead Police Department about gunfire in the 700 block of SW 6th Street around 3:45 p.m.

When police arrived at the location, they found the body of a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The three other victims, a 29-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators did not immediately identify the victims and it was not clear if they knew who shot them.

Police also did not disclose a possible motive for the gunfire.

According to the statement, the suspect or suspects drove away from the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to call 305-471-8477.