Bodycam video shows BSO deputies saving puppies trapped inside burning Parkland home

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were honored by city officials in Parkland for their role in the dramatic rescue of several puppies and their parents from a burning home in June.

According to the BSO, deputies responded to reports of a house fire in Parkland on June 19, and they were the first to arrive at the scene.

Soon after, deputies said they learned that five puppies, and the dogs' mother and father remained trapped inside the burning home.

That's when dramatic bodycam video shows deputies spring into action and begin the rescue.

The video shows puppies in a pen set up in the kitchen with bright orange flames raging nearby.

Deputies can be seen dismantling the pen and grabbing each dog and placing it into a laundry basket to get them out of the burning structure.

All of the dogs were safely removed from the home before the fire was eventually extinguished.

The BSO said that while the family was temporarily displaced during repairs, they were able to leave the scene with what mattered most – their beloved pets.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office were seen on bodycam video rescuing puppies and dogs trapped inside a burning home in Parkland in June. Broward Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"Thanks to the deputies' decisive actions, every dog survived without injury," BSO Parkland District captain Michele McCardle said in a statement.

In August, the BSO deputies who were involved in the brave rescue were all recognized at a Parkland City Commission meeting.

"Their actions are a reminder that our deputies are willing to risk their own safety to protect every member of our community, including those who cannot call for help themselves," McCardle concluded.