Publix fatal shooting under investigation in Hollywood

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD - Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at a Publix in Hollywood. 

Police said they got the call at around 10 p.m at the store located in the 1700 block of Polk Street in reference to a 911 call regarding a security guard shooting an individual.  

The initial investigation revealed the victim was familiar to the security guard and that they were involved a physical altercation just prior to the shooting, police said. 

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died. 

Police continues to investigate. 

First published on June 11, 2022 / 1:07 PM

