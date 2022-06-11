Publix fatal shooting under investigation in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD - Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at a Publix in Hollywood.
Police said they got the call at around 10 p.m at the store located in the 1700 block of Polk Street in reference to a 911 call regarding a security guard shooting an individual.
The initial investigation revealed the victim was familiar to the security guard and that they were involved a physical altercation just prior to the shooting, police said.
The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.
Police continues to investigate.
