Publix fatal shooting under investigation in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at a Publix in Hollywood.

Police said they got the call at around 10 p.m at the store located in the 1700 block of Polk Street in reference to a 911 call regarding a security guard shooting an individual.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was familiar to the security guard and that they were involved a physical altercation just prior to the shooting, police said.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.

Police continues to investigate.