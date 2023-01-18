Public memorial announced to honor victims of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Plans are underway to build a public memorial to honor the 17 students and staffers who were killed five years ago during a Valentine's Day shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, organizers announced Wednesday.

A non-profit group known as the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation said it has begun fundraising for the site, which organizers said will be housed in a "large quiet, serene preserve" currently under construction.

Organizers released this image of where the memorial for the Parkland shooting victims will be built. Courtesy Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation

"This foundation was established to build the official public memorial to the victims of the Parkland massacre to ensure they are forever remembered as the people they were," said Tony Montalto, who is vice chairman of the group and whose daughter, Gina Montalto, was one of those killed. "As innocent children with vibrant, bright futures ahead of them - educators and coaches who gave so much of themselves to their students."

Nikolas Cruz, 24, was ordered late last year to serve a life sentence in prison after he pleaded guilty to the shooting massacre on Feb. 14, 2018 at the school that he attended as a student.

Cruz stalked students and others inside the three-story classroom building for seven minutes, firing 140 shots with a semi-automatic rifle.

His life sentence drew widespread condemnation from victims' relatives, many of whom said they wanted the jury to impose the death sentence.

According to the foundation's organizers, they have begun raising funds for the memorial to honor the victims.

According to officials, design proposals will be reviewed by the victims' families and evaluated by the board of the foundation.

The public will be allowed to provide input about the memorial through the foundation's website and to foundation board members. A national call to artists will be issued in early 2023, organizers said.

Officials did not announce any other milestone dates for the project.

The victims of the shooting were: Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jamie Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.