Former Broward Publix employee accused of sexually abusing co-worker's daughter with autism

Alarming allegations have surfaced about a former Publix employee in Broward who has been accused of sexually abusing his co-worker's daughter who has autism.

Tyrone Daley, 56, faced a judge Monday after investigators said he sexually abused his co-worker's daughter at a Hallandale Beach Publix for years.

Police say it happened at the Publix on 1400 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, the investigation started after the victim told her mom Daley sexually assaulted her in February.

Tyrone Daley was accused of sexually abusing his former co-worker's daughter for years while he worked at Publix. Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, the victim said the sexual abuse had been occurring for about three years, starting when she was 10 years old. She will be turning 13 this year.

The arrest report goes on to say that the victim, who has autism, said Daley would squeeze her and touch her inappropriately outside of her clothing, sometimes to the point where it would hurt her.

The incidents allegedly took place in the break room inside Publix when the victim's mother had no one else to watch her.

Prosecutors said that DNA tests revealed Daley's DNA was found on the crotch area of the victim's pajama pants.

"Mr. Daley's DNA is all over the break room. He's been working there for years. And the prosecutor mentioned this happened over some time, apparently the victim's mom has only worked there for the past two years," said Roshawn Banks, Daley's attorney.

The state prosecutor responded in court, saying "DNA wasn't found on the arm sleeve or the shoulder area, it was found on her crotch area."

Daley is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a child.

Daley currently being held without bond.

CBS News Miami reached out to Publix for comment, and were told they do not have an associate with Daley's name working for the company.