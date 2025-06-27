Protesters released after arrests at contentious Miami-Dade Commission meeting

Two protesters walk out of jail after arrests at contentious Miami-Dade Commission meeting

The two people arrested at a Miami-Dade County Commission meeting on Thursday have been released from jail, following a confrontation that drew sharp criticism from immigrant advocates.

Camila Ramos, 36, was released Friday afternoon from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She did not speak to reporters as she walked to her car.

Confusion during deferred ICE vote

Ramos was arrested after she spoke up during confusion over whether the public would be allowed to comment on a deferred vote involving an agreement with ICE and county jails. The proposal includes reimbursement for housing local inmates awaiting deportation.

She was charged with resisting arrest with violence and battery on an officer. In bond court Friday, her attorney said she was denied bond the day of her arrest.

"Obviously that was just a ruse to make her spend a night in jail. They also took a simple battery and made it an aggravated battery," the attorney said. "She's already been more punished than she should've been."

Z Spicer, who was also arrested, was charged with resisting arrest without violence and bonded out Thursday night.

Advocates condemn arrests, demand action

A group of immigrant advocates held a press conference Friday, calling the arrests shameful and demanding that the charges be dropped. They also urged the county mayor, sheriff, and commissioners to address the incident.

"This is an attack on free speech on our rights to give public comment," said Juan Cuba with Sheriff Accountability Action.

"They push us, they scream to us, even one guy, one police officer came with a rifle. Do they need a rifle there, really?" said Karla De Anda with the Right to Freedom Network.

Commissioner calls for rule changes

On Thursday, District 13 Commissioner Rene Garcia commented on the arrests.

"I think today was a great exercise in figuring out that we must modify our rules a little bit to make sure that we never take people's right away to speak on any item," Garcia said.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Miami-Dade sheriff, the county mayor's office, and county commissioners for comment but has not yet received a response.