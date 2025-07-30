Probation violation leads to grenade scare, weapons bust near Miami International Airport, police say

A 20-year-old man is behind bars after a weapons bust led to a grenade scare in a neighborhood just south of Miami International Airport, Miami police said.

Austin Michael Denton Davis was arrested Wednesday morning after Miami Police and a state probation officer acted on a tip that he was violating the terms of his probation.

Davis had previously been placed on probation for illegally possessing firearms when he was 19.

AK-47, stolen tactical gear and dummy grenades found

According to police, Davis was found in possession of an AK-47, ammunition and tactical police gear—including a stolen Hallandale Police badge—during a search of his home in the 400 block of NW 60th Avenue. Also recovered were four grenades, which prompted the bomb squad to respond to the scene.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said the situation was taken seriously in light of a recent deadly grenade explosion in California.

"This sent our team into an immediate sense of alert," Morales said. "Bomb squad was requested and they were able to determine that the grenades were inert and not in function."

Davis resides in the home with his grandmother, father, and sister. His father told investigators he was unaware his son had guns and insisted the grenades were nonfunctional.

"You can buy them at the army surplus store; that's where you buy them from," Davis' father said. "They're dummy grenades. They have a big hole in the bottom—that's a dead giveaway."

Prior shooting and ongoing investigation

Chief Morales said Davis had been on police radar since he was the target of a drive-by shooting in January.

That shooter was arrested, but inconsistencies in the case prompted further scrutiny of Davis. Morales said this search and arrest were part of a broader directive to investigate all incidents involving gunfire in the city.

"This is an individual who, even though he's 20 years old, was definitely a true potential for harming our community," Morales said. "So today, Miami's safer because Mr. Davis is behind bars."

Police are still investigating whether the firearms recovered were used in other crimes and whether Davis had any plans for the weapons and gear.

Neighbor William Pupo expressed concern about what could have unfolded.

"With everything happening in the country every day, who knows if they were planning some type of a killing spree, attacking people in the neighborhood, shopping centers," Pupo said. "It's scary. You don't really know your next-door neighbor."