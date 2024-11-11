Private contractor working on construction site shocked in Weston

WESTON - A private contractor was critically injured Monday morning when he suffered an electrical shock while working on a construction site, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 9:05 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency in the area of 2300 Glades Circle in Weston.

Initial reports indicate the contractor's equipment "may have inadvertently contacted an underground electrical utility line," a BSFR spokesperson said.

The man suffered an electrocution, the spokesperson said.

Emergency personnel took him via Air Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in For Lauderdale.

The investigation into the incident continues.