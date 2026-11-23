A cruise ship with nearly 150 sick passengers and crew members returned to Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning, and health experts warned that more could fall ill from the suspected gastrointestinal illness on board.

The Princess Cruises ship Caribbean Princess left from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11 on a 12-night journey. The mystery illness was reported just days later, according to information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Princess Cruises ship Caribbean Princess returned to Port Everglades on Monday, Nov. 23, after a 12-day journey. Nearly 150 passengers and crew became ill. CBS News Miami

At least 134 of the 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crew reported getting sick. That's 148 cases with vomiting and diarrhea among the symptoms, the CDC said.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, Princess Cruises said, "Our crew responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures."

The CDC said it's continuing to monitor the outbreak, and the cause of the outbreak remains unknown.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University, said several different pathogens could be responsible.

"But tests will need to be done to determine if this is truly norovirus or another virus or a bacteria that's causing this," Marty said.

She went on to say that the number of people reporting feeling ill could rise.

"It's quite likely that the number will increase, because even right now there are people incubating whatever this is," she said.

Travel journalist and cruise expert Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, who has taken multiple cruises, recommends that travelers pack basic medications before boarding a ship.

"I always have with me just a basic first-aid kit just with something like an anti-antidiarrheal, painkillers, antinausea meds," Greaves-Gabbadon said.

She noted that while cruise ships have onboard medical facilities, demand for those services could increase during an outbreak.