Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive

By Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital.

That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. 

The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born.

After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services.

Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child alive. He explains how he and the medical staff on board had to improvise.

"They did have an adult ventilator that we configured, I helped them configure it to ventilate a baby that can fit in the palm of your hand," said Dr. Perez. 

Speaking of the doctor on board he said, "him and his team were able to get an IV in that baby. Just from that alone, it seemed like all the stars were aligned," he went on to say.

"Babies that size lose a lot of heat. I informed them they had to turn up the AC up to 78-80 degrees and Saran wrap the baby, they actually had to Saran wrap. So, they went to the kitchen and got Saran wraps and they Saran wrapped the baby to keep the temperature," he continued, "just the simple fact that the child got here, obviously this child is one hell of a fighter," Dr. Perez said.

The baby is at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in critical, but stable condition and is breathing on his own.

The 28-year-old mother is doing well too. We put in a request to speak to her. 

