Two killed in violent crash on Powerline Road, renewing calls for speed enforcement

Two people died in a violent wreck Thursday night on Powerline Road at Northwest 40th Street.

BSO is still investigating the two‑car collision, but family and friends identified one of the victims as 65‑year‑old Teddy McCall Sr., an area landscaper.

Jose Hernandez was just feet away when he heard the impact. He says it sounded like an explosion. Moments later, he watched a family member arrive and collapse after learning the victims did not survive.

"The moment I heard that my heart was froze," he said.

Deadly history on the same stretch

It's not the first tragedy on that section of Powerline Road. A year ago, 80‑year‑old Barbara Price was killed while crossing the roadway. The hit‑and‑run driver was never found.

Neighbors say speeding is a constant problem on the stretch between Oakland Park Boulevard and Prospect Road.

Residents push for stronger enforcement

Floyd Carter, who knew Price, says speeding on Powerline is out of control. He and his neighbors hope BSO will consider adding speed‑enforcement patrols to prevent more deaths.