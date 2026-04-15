Miami woman facing a felony charge after police say she attacked a postal worker and yelled racial slurs

A woman in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood is facing a felony charge after police say she attacked a U.S. postal worker delivering mail, using her car, and later threatened the worker with a pellet gun.

Lourdes Maria Portugues is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with prejudice, according to Miami-Dade police. Investigators said the incident escalated from a verbal confrontation to an alleged attempted assault and threats of gun violence.

Police say the postal worker, a Black woman, was delivering mail on a residential street when Portugues' child approached to retrieve mail. Officers allege Portugues yelled the n-word at the postal worker, then sprayed her with a garden hose.



According to an arrest report, the postal worker called 911 after the confrontation. Police say video from the scene shows Portugues getting into her car, turning around on the dead-end street, and repeatedly driving toward the worker in an apparent attempt to hit her.

Documents state Portugues later yelled at the victim, "I'm going to shoot you. I have a gun inside my house."

Officers responding to the call searched the home and found a pellet gun inside Portugues' bedroom, police said.

Neighbors say they are not surprised by her behavior

Neighbors said the behavior was troubling but not entirely surprising.

"This is the first time it's coming out with other people," said Edgar Mendoza, who lives nearby. "Most of the time, it's inside their home."

Portugues appeared in bond court on Wednesday, where a judge set bond at $15,000. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim and placed on house arrest with an 11 p.m. curfew.

The judge also warned Portugues to avoid the postal worker if mail delivery continues at her home.

"If the victim is still delivering mail at your home, you'd better avoid her, stay in your house, or go the other way," the judge said.

As a condition of her release, Portugues is prohibited from possessing or using any type of gun.