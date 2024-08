Police investigate possible shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI — A large police investigation is underway after a possible shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident happened at 12460 W. Randall Park Dr.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.