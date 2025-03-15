Search underway for missing diver off coast of Pompano Beach, U.S. Coast Guard says

A search is underway for a missing diver who was last seen just off the coast of Pompano Beach on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The USCG said on X that its air and surface teams are actively searching for 24-year-old Jack Levine, who "reportedly failed to resurface while diving" about two miles off Pompano Beach. He is said to be last been seen wearing a black wetsuit.

#Breaking @USCG air and surface assets are searching for 24-year-old Jack Levine who reportedly failed to resurface while diving approx. 2 miles off Pompano Beach. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit. Anyone with information is asked to call #USCG Sector Miami: 305-535-4472 pic.twitter.com/BivQcKQ4y1 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 15, 2025

If anyone has seen Levine or has any information that may help the search, they are asked to call the USCG's Miami Sector at (305) 535-4472.

