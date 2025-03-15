Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for missing diver off coast of Pompano Beach, U.S. Coast Guard says

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A search is underway for a missing diver who was last seen just off the coast of Pompano Beach on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The USCG said on X that its air and surface teams are actively searching for 24-year-old Jack Levine, who "reportedly failed to resurface while diving" about two miles off Pompano Beach. He is said to be last been seen wearing a black wetsuit.

If anyone has seen Levine or has any information that may help the search, they are asked to call the USCG's Miami Sector at (305) 535-4472.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.