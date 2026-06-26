Portugal fans in South Florida gather to cheer ahead of Saturday's World Cup match against Colombia

One of the most anticipated matchups at Miami Stadium pits Colombia against Portugal. While South Florida is home to a large Colombian community, Portugal's dedicated fan base is making its presence known.

At the Old Lisbon restaurant in Aventura, fans have gathered to cheer on the Portuguese team.

"It's incredibly exciting, especially the fact that they are playing in Miami," said Carlos Silva Jr., who manages the restaurant.

Silva's father established the first Old Lisbon location on Coral Way in 1991. The business has since expanded to three locations, where staff members serve Portuguese classics like cod fish croquettes, chourico assado—a flaming sausage dish—and octopus in garlic sauce for game days.

For many fans, the presence of star player Cristiano Ronaldo is a source of optimism.

"Cristiano helps us because he makes us believe," said fan Ana Herzeiro, who recently watched a match at the restaurant.

Silva shares that optimism.

"I have high expectations," he said. "I really hope to see them go far."

The match between Colombia and Portugal will begin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Miami Stadium.