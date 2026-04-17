Porch pirate caught on camera repeatedly stealing packages in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood

Neighbors in the Liberty City area of Miami say a porch pirate has been repeatedly stealing packages, with multiple residents capturing the alleged thief on video over a period of several days.

In one Ring video from Wednesday, the suspect is seen riding his bike up to a home and stuffing a package underneath his T-shirt. Shanika Brown, whose rock climbing equipment was in the stolen package, was standing outside with her sister a few hours later when they noticed the alleged thief riding by.

"So I was like, 'Hey!' so he took off riding really fast on the bicycle," Brown said. "She jumped in her car to follow to see which way he was going, and she actually pulled up in front of her where she believes he lives, which is not very far from here".

CBS News Miami handed over the alleged address to the City of Miami police.

Brown noted that the thefts appear to be repetitive. "As we realized, this is something that has been repeatedly happening," she said. "One mom commented in the Ring community that her son's birthday items were stolen off her porch by the same kid, because you can see his face in the video".

Another video taken on Thursday, five blocks away from Brown, appears to show the same suspect, wearing the same hat, striking again. The footage shows the individual attempting to stuff three packages containing dog toys into a backpack. The homeowner, who did not want to be identified on camera, filed a police report, saying the thefts have been happening to their neighbors as well.

Brown issued a warning to the alleged thief. "Stop, because you can end up getting yourself extremely hurt," she said. "Because everybody is not as understanding, and everybody can't replace the items that you're taking because you don't know what they had to do to get them".

Miami police advise residents on how to protect their packages from porch pirates

City of Miami Police confirmed they are investigating the case. They also advised residents on steps to protect packages, including:

Alert a neighbor to bring the package in if you are not home.

Have packages delivered to a secure Amazon locker.

Install security cameras.

Always file a police report.

Neighbors believe the thief is young and hope his parents see the video on the Neighbors App or read the article and convince him to turn himself in.