Brother says Pope Leo XIV always "had that calling"

Pope Leo XIV's brother shares what he will do when he sees him: "Give him a nuggie"

Growing up, Louis Prevost knew there was something special about his brother, Pope Leo XIV.

"We knew as a family from a very young age, there was something special about Rob," Louis told CBS News Friday of his brother, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost. "While I was out playing boy games, you know, whether it was baseball, cops and robbers, tag, flashlight, whatever kid games. Rob used to like to play priest."

Prevost recalled his brother conducting mass and giving holy communion when he was 7 or 8 years old.

"Since way back then, he's had that calling," Louis said.

Leo was announced as the first U.S.-born leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday. He grew up alongside his two older siblings, Louis and John, in the Chicago area.

Louis, now a Florida resident, said he found out the life-changing news the same way his brother John and everyone else did — by watching TV.

"And as soon as he went 'Ro-', my mind blew up, because I knew 'Ro-' was going to turn into Roberto. And sure enough, Roberto Francisco," Louis told CBS News. "And I went nuts. I lost it. Mind blown. My little brother was just made pope. Oh my God. What do I do? How do I act? Do I have to change the way I live? I better behave now."

Louis said that he hasn't gotten a chance to speak to his younger brother to congratulate him, but understands that he is starting a new life.

"He will always be Rob," Prevost said. "If we do get over there and do get to meet him, I'm still going to treat him like my little brother. Give him a hug, say 'Rob, you idiot, what have you done?' Take his hat off and give him a nuggie."