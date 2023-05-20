BSO investigating Pompano Beach shooting that left one dead, two injured

POMPANO BEACH -- Authorities are currently investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach on Friday night that resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

The Broward County Regional Communications received a report of gunshots in the 600 block of Northwest 20th Street.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office, along with fire rescue, responded to the scene and found three adult males with gunshot wounds.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the victims to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where one of the victims was pronounced dead, according to officials.

At this time, the identities of the three men have not been disclosed, and there is no suspect in custody, police stated.

The BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide units are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.