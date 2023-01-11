Watch CBS News
Pompano Beach shooting involved Broward sheriff's deputies

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving Broward sheriff's deputies in Pompano Beach.

The shooting happened Monday night just before 11 p.m. at 600 Briny Avenue.

The shooting investigation encompasses several blocks. Detectives were seen searching in the sand behind condos in the area.

The sheriff's office has not said what led to the shooting. There's no word if anyone was injured.

