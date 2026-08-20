Pompano Beach man arrested on six animal cruelty charges after dogs found in wooden cages, police say

Six dogs, now in air conditioning with plenty of food and water at Broward Animal Care, were rescued on Monday from a backyard in Pompano Beach. All of them were in these wooden cages.

The owner, Christopher Brayboy, is now facing six aggravated animal cruelty charges.

The police report says Brayboy was evicted from the home 10 days earlier, but was allowed to return to care for the dogs.

According to the arrest report, Brayboy told investigators he "…would come by every other day to feed the dogs and give them water." Later, detectives say he told a different story that "…he went over to the residence every single day to feed them and give them water."

CBS News Miami

BSO investigators say the dogs appeared underweight and noted that their ribs were showing.

According to the arrest form, the dogs were "self-diagnosed with worms…." and that he "…gave them non-veterinarian-prescribed de-wormer that was expired (2023) and one that is for horses."

Neighbors, who did not want to appear on camera, told CBS News Miami that he took good care of his dogs. Those dogs are being assessed for potential health and behavioral issues. They are available for adoption or rescue.