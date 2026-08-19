South Florida's Jellyfish Museum is believed to be the first in the U.S. dedicated solely to the creatures

The floating tentacled predators pulse and swirl in hypnotic patterns in the dark museum space, lit primarily by images projected on the walls and the glowing light from the saltwater tanks.

The private Jellyfish Museum in Pompano Beach, Florida, just north of Fort Lauderdale, is believed to be the first museum in the United States dedicated solely to the translucent invertebrates, and one of the few such spaces in the world, according to the city and the museum's founders.

An employee cleans a display at the Jellyfish Museum, a facility that is home to about 20 unique species of jellyfish found in Florida and other parts of the world, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky

It was created by Alex and Yana Yanovsky, who previously developed successful aquariums in Ukraine, including their first jellyfish museum in Kyiv. The couple left those facilities behind when they fled Ukraine following the 2022 Russian invasion, operations manager Jessica Eisenbarth said.

The space, which opened this past spring, is the couple's first aquatic attraction since immigrating to the U.S., but they'd like to expand.

"When they left Ukraine, they moved to Florida, and then they immediately wanted to share their passion here," Eisenbarth said.

Jellyfish have survived for over 500 million years, making them older than dinosaurs and even trees. Their ancient origins are part of their allure, along with their hypnotic, pulsing movements. They have no heart or brain, and are made up primarily of water, giving them a translucent look.

Yana Yanovsky came up with the idea for the jellyfish museum after noticing how popular the jellyfish were at their other aquariums.

"Jellyfish are some of the most resilient creatures on Earth. While they lack a brain, they maintain a simple nerve net that allows them to respond to their environment," Yana said in a statement provided by the city. "Their movement is mesmerizing, almost meditative, and they play an important role in marine ecosystems."

Monty Graham, director of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, said he's not surprised someone made a space dedicated specifically to jellyfish. He credits the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California with kicking off the popularity of jellyfish exhibits at aquariums all over the world. Monterey Bay Aquarium began displaying jellyfish in temporary exhibits in 1985 and opened a permanent gallery in 1996.

"Jellyfish are cool, they're things that people don't get to see up close unless they're scuba diving," Graham said. "So here was this opportunity, in a controlled environment, very beautiful settings. It clicked all the buttons and checked all the boxes, and it was a very good, positive thing."

Iryna Pelypkanych, general manager of the Jellyfish Museum, is interviewed at the facility Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky

An employee cleans a display at the Jellyfish Museum, a facility that is home to about 20 unique species of jellyfish found in Florida and other parts of the world, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky

The nearly 10,000-square-foot (900 square meters) Jellyfish Museum houses roughly 20 unique species of jellyfish found in Florida waters and other parts of the world. Different species can be rotated through the museum's 21 tanks. Some current occupants include Japanese sea nettles, moon jellyfish, spotted jellies and upside-down jellyfish, the last of which can be found among Florida's mangrove swamps.

The jellyfish are acquired through licensed aquaculture partners, according to the city.

The space is designed to exude calm and tranquility, general manager Iryna Pelypkanych said. It was converted from a former Wells Fargo bank branch with about $100,000 in community redevelopment grants from the city of Pompano Beach. Guides teach people about the role jellyfish play in marine ecosystems and the importance of protecting them.

"The biggest idea here is to leave people with the feeling that they know something more about the population of jellyfish," Pelypkanych said. "Because so far, we know around 4,000 different species that can be called jellyfish."