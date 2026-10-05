Driver killed in Pompano Beach I-95 crash after pickup overturns, Florida Highway Patrol says

A driver is dead after his pickup truck overturned during a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 95 northbound in Pompano Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's Broward office.

The crash was reported at 3:57 p.m. south of Sample Road, according to FHP, and involved a 2021 black Ford F-150 pickup truck as well as a 2000 green Toyota Solara Coupe.

The deceased driver, who FHP only identified as a 35-year-old white man from Deerfield Beach, was driving in the center unrestricted lane. Directly behind him was the green Toyota, driven by a man only identified as a 29-year-old Hispanic from Lake Worth Beach, just south of West Palm Beach in east-central Palm Beach County.

According to the FHP's account of the crash, the Toyota driver changed lanes into the inside unrestricted lane but failed to complete the move safely and drifted partially onto the divider that separates the express lanes from the regular lanes. The left side of the Toyota hit the express lane delineator poles.

The driver then attempted to overcorrect to the right, and the Toyota traveled northeast back into the center lane, where the right side of the Toyota hit the left side of the Ford pickup truck, FHP said.

The pickup rotated counterclockwise, traveled northwest, and overturned several times, coming to rest facing southwest on its right side and blocking both northbound express lanes. The Toyota came to rest facing northwest in the inside and center unrestricted lanes.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Broward Health North for treatment.

The Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing. It is unknown the identity of the two drivers and whether any charges will be filed.