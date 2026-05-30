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Convicted felon arrested after Broward gas station shooting that hospitalized a man, officials say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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A man is behind bars after a gas station shooting in Pompano Beach overnight on Saturday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO said it received a report of the shooting at 598 NW 15th Street shortly before 1:30 a.m.  When deputies responded, they found an adult man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. His condition is unknown.

The suspect was identified as Victor Steven Boyd Jr., 43, by BSO crime scene detectives.

pompano-beach-shooting-mug.png
Victor Steven Boyd Jr., 43, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.  Broward Corrections

Minutes later, BSO's Aviation Unit was able to find Boyd's vehicle in Margate. That's when deputies conducted a traffic stop and took Boyd into custody.

Boyd is currently at the Broward Main Jail, where he faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. 

As of Saturday afternoon, his bond has not been set yet, as he is awaiting trial.

It is also unknown what felony charges he was convicted of before the shooting. 

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