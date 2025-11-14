Kidnapping at McDonald's in Davie leads to police pursuit and 3 arrests in Pompano Beach, officials say

Three people face charges after a man was abducted from a McDonald's in Davie and driven to Fort Lauderdale before a police pursuit ended with their arrests in Pompano Beach on Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed Friday.

At 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, a man was at McDonald's off State Road 84 in Davie when he was approached by two suspects, Tracey Ross and Lamar Perry. Ross took the victim's phone off a table and demanded the victim get in their vehicle to get it back, police said.

Ross and Perry drove the victim to a location in Fort Lauderdale and forced him out of the vehicle, police said. The victim was then struck, found someone to call 911 and reported that he was kidnapped.

Ross and Perry were later located in Pompano Beach.

Ross has been charged with kidnapping, inflicting bodily harm or terrorizing victim; fleeing at high speed; and resisting officer, obstruct without violence.

Perry has been charged with kidnapping, inflicting bodily harm or terrorizing victim; grand theft motor vehicle; resisting officer, obstruct without violence; possession of a firearm by a minor; and burglary of a conveyance unoccupied, police said.

A third suspect, Timothy Brown, has been charged with kidnapping, inflicting bodily harm or terrorizing victim. It is unclear what his involvement with the crime was.