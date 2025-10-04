1 man dead, another hospitalized after double shooting in Pompano Beach, deputies say

One man is dead and another was hospitalized following a double shooting in Pompano Beach on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

Just before 2 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received reports of a shooting near 1600 NW 10th Cir., prompting deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond. Upon arrival, deputies found two men who had sustained gunshot wounds, BSO said.

The two men were rushed to the hospital for treatment, where one of them died from their injuries, BSO said. The condition of the other man remains unclear.

Detectives from BSO's Homicide Unit were notified and responded to the scene to investigate.

BSO is asking if anyone has any information regarding the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) and that callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.