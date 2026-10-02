More than a dozen ducks mysteriously found dead near Pompano Beach pond, BSO investigates

More than a dozen ducks were found dead in and around a retention pond in Pompano Beach Friday morning, prompting an investigation by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report of dead ducks in and around a pond in the 400 block of South Cypress Road, according to BSO. When deputies arrived, they found more than a dozen ducks dead.

Investigators said there were no signs of trauma to the animals. BSO detectives are investigating, and necropsies will be performed to determine how the ducks died, officials said.

The pond is just south of Atlantic Boulevard, in an area surrounded by businesses, including a Publix, an urgent care center and a child care center.

Someone passing by the pond spotted the dead ducks along the shoreline and contacted authorities.

BSO is investigating after several ducks were found dead along a retention pond in Pompano Beach, while another duck was found alive but unwell. CBS News Miami / Courtesy

CBS News Miami crews at the scene saw several BSO deputies investigating the area. One deputy was seen carrying away a duck that was still alive but appeared to be unwell.

Photos sent to CBS News Miami showed several dead ducks scattered along the edge of the pond. The area is typically home to dozens of ducks, ibises and other wildlife.

Deputies removed the dead ducks from the area.

People who work and live nearby expressed concern about the discovery.

"They belong here. It's not about liking them or not. We live in their house," one person said. "Of course, anytime animals are abused and killed, I mean, that's just disgusting."

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the ducks to die.

The investigation is ongoing.