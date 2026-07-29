Pompano Beach commission deadlocks on vote for new Costco development; company's attorney hints at lawsuit

The battle over a proposed Costco in Pompano Beach continues after the City Commission deadlocked Tuesday on a measure that would have overturned a planning board's rejection of the project.

Costco's attorney indicated the company may take the matter to court.

The membership-based wholesale club is seeking to build a 160,000-square-foot store at the new "The Pomp" development, located on Powerline Road south of Atlantic Boulevard. The proposal includes 800 parking spaces and 16 gas pumps.

The site was initially slated for a new Publix supermarket and other retail outlets, a change that has left many residents frustrated, particularly those in the sprawling Palm Aire condo community located across the street.

Palm Aire residents Wayne Oken and Richard Hosford say the plan deviates from what was originally promised when the development was first unveiled.

"We were promised two hotels," Oken said. "They are owned by the largest gambling company in the world."

Hosford recalled that the project was originally presented as an entertainment venue.

"An open-air amphitheater, mixed media and shopping were touted," he said.

Pompano Beach Commissioner Darlene Smith, who also lives at Palm Aire, voted in favor of the Costco, citing its community benefits.

"Costco is community-minded," Smith said. "They bring jobs and worked with us in the design."

However, Commissioner Audrey Fesik opposed the proposal.

"I think it was oversized for that location," Fesik said.

Anne Bosworth, another Palm Aire resident, said the community might be open to a different footprint but feels excluded from the process. She and other neighbors expressed concerns regarding the impact on traffic and density.

"It's possible," Bosworth said regarding potential development. "But impossible when you railroad people to get what you want."