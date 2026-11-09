BSO investigates two boat electronics thefts blocks apart in Pompano Beach, one worth $45,000

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate thefts of expensive boat electronics that occurred just blocks apart in Pompano Beach, according to law enforcement.

The most recent theft occurred over the weekend, targeting a boat docked behind a townhome complex off Southeast 4th Street. Surveillance footage captured a masked individual wearing gloves walking on the dock before stealing two 12-inch Garmin screens valued at thousands of dollars.

A few weeks prior, boat owner Jon Martin experienced a similar theft outside his home on Southeast 2nd Street, where navigation equipment and sound systems were stripped from his vessel.

"We saw they took all the speakers, amplifiers, and Garmins — $45,000 worth of damage," Martin said.

Surveillance cameras at Martin's home showed a man walking toward the boat prior to the incident. Audio from the footage recorded what sounded like a cordless drill unbolting the equipment.

"They went in with cutters and cut every single wire," Martin said, noting that rewiring the boat will cost an additional $5,000. "Whoever is stealing knows where they are going, and they are getting it for half the price."

Martin shared that his boat's logo, Dark Tide, is embedded directly into the stolen screen. Due to the severe damage, Martin and his family will not be able to use the boat for months.

"They'll get reinstalled with security bolts, and there will be an alarm, so if he comes back, there will be an awakening," Martin said regarding his security plans.

Law enforcement officials report an uptick in boat electronics thefts along the Florida coast. Authorities recommend that boat owners record serial numbers separately, install security cameras, and report any suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers.