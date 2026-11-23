The Broward Sheriff's Office said SWAT members responded to a home in Pompano Beach on Monday morning after a person barricaded themself inside.

According to the BSO, deputies received reports of a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Southwest Sixth Drive in Pompano Beach just before 7 a.m. Monday.

It's unknown at this time what type of domestic situation took place, but deputies said they believe the person is barricaded alone inside the residence.

The situation remains active, and no other information was released.