Police searching for suspect after person shot in Miramar

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIRAMAR -- Police in Miramar were searching Friday evening for a suspect after a person was shot, authorities said.

Officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the area of SW 25th Street and 60th Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately say what led to the shooting or if the victim knew the person who shot them.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 5:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

