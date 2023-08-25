Police searching for suspect after person shot in Miramar

MIRAMAR -- Police in Miramar were searching Friday evening for a suspect after a person was shot, authorities said.

Police on the scene after a person was shot Friday in Miramar. CBS News Miami

Officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the area of SW 25th Street and 60th Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately say what led to the shooting or if the victim knew the person who shot them.