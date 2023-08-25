Police searching for suspect after person shot in Miramar
MIRAMAR -- Police in Miramar were searching Friday evening for a suspect after a person was shot, authorities said.
Officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the area of SW 25th Street and 60th Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not immediately say what led to the shooting or if the victim knew the person who shot them.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.