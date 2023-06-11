Watch CBS News
Police searching for murder suspect in Homestead Fatal shooting

HOMESTEAD -- Miami-Dade Police are asking the public's help in finding murder suspect Monico Galban.

Monico Galban,19, is wanted for first degree murder in connection to a crime that happened on May 29, at approximately 12:18 p.m. in the area of 528 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Homestead Florida, according to a police statement. 

The victim was outside in the front lawn with his mother and one-year-old son when the Galban allegedly approached him and shot him, said police.

The victim was airlifted to JMH Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in critical condition.  Despite medical efforts to save him, the victim succumbed to his injuries days later.   

Detectives' efforts to locate the subject have been futile and are asking anyone with any information to please contact The MDPD Homicide Bureau at 305-471-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). 

