Police search for suspect in 4th of July shooting near Fort Lauderdale Beach

Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a suspect in a Fourth of July shooting that injured a man near Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Police say that the man was shot in the thigh at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the area of Seabreeze and Las Olas Boulevards.

According to authorities, the victim did not know where the bullet came from, nor do they believe that he was the intended target.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released the image below, describing the suspect as a black man between 16 and 21 years old with a short afro.

Police released this image of a possible suspect in an aggravated battery incident in Fort Lauderdale where a man was hit by a stray bullet. Fort Lauderdale Police

Detectives are asking the public to contact either the Violent Crimes Unit detective at 954-828-6617 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) if they have any information that could lead to an arrest. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for this case.