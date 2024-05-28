Police search for clues after woman is found dead in Miami apartment building

MIAMI — Detectives along with crime scene investigators scoured the area of Northeast 82nd Street for evidence after a woman was found murdered in an apartment building.

"That's terrible," said Sophia Gonzalez, who lives nearby.

"I think it's pretty scary to live right around the corner from something going on like this," said another neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.

Miami Police tell us they received a call about an unresponsive woman around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers showed up at the complex at 429 NE 82nd St., they found 41-year-old Sujelry Brito dead.

"It makes me feel bad because it's a woman," Gonzalez said. "She was in her 40s, you know, she still had a lot to live for. Who knows if she has kids."

Detectives appeared to focus on an apartment on the second floor of the building.

Those who live in the area say it's a pretty safe neighborhood.

"It surprised me because this never happened around here," Gonzalez said. "You know, because you don't hear problems around here, you don't hear nothing. Everyone keeps to themselves."

"We thought it was an up-and-coming area," said another neighbor. "It's been good so far, I've been living here for about two years and yeah, to see something like this is heartbreaking."

It's unclear how Brito died. Police are asking anyone who has any information to come forward.