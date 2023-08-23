Pittsburgh shooting suspect dead in 6-hour standoff in Garfield neighborhood

For live updates on this breaking story, click here.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A gunman is dead after a six-hours-long standoff in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood that prompted evacuations as he exchanged gunfire with police.

Police said the "active shooter" was barricaded inside a home on the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety alerted the public to the shooting around 11 a.m. Police said the suspect was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. The man has been identified as William Hardison, sources tell KDKA-TV.

Officials have painted a picture of how the situation ended. Police endured a final volley from the suspect inside the home. Police then flew a drone over the house and located the suspect. SWAT officers concentrated fire on that part of the house and the suspect was fatally wounded.

It all started when sheriff's deputies were serving an eviction. When they approached the property, the occupant began to open fire and it turned into a gunfight.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said a sergeant who was leading the detail at the scene was injured while avoiding the incoming gunfire. He was not seriously injured and is expected to be okay, officials said.

The public was asked to avoid the area and officers evacuated people from their houses in the 4800 block of Broad Street.

"First officers on scene arrived very quickly and now that incident is always developing as we just heard about 30 to 40 gunshots go back and forth," state police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said in an update around 1:30 p.m. "So we're actively working with all emergency crews on scene to make sure we end this in the safest way possible."

Gunfire could be heard all throughout the afternoon. When asked who was currently shooting, Gagliardi called it an "active gunfire situation."

"I think we just sent up a couple more drones. Not the first time -- the suspect did shoot earlier, previous drones. So right now it's an active gunfire situation."

A woman who says the barricaded gunman "goes with her cousin" and has been with her the past 40 years called him a "teddy bear" and "jokester." Police have not released his name.

A woman who was barricaded in her basement before she was evacuated said her home was hit by gunfire.

"Trying to get to the basement was almost unbearable," she said. "Shots were ringing out everywhere. Finally made it to the basement, was able to get to a secure spot. Shots were just everywhere."

"Shots came through the window for the living room, I have holes in the bathroom, glass is shattered everywhere," she added.

Her husband was at work when he found out his wife was at home barricaded alone.

"Finally, I got in touch with her, she's frantic in the basement, screaming, crying," he said. "My first thing was to get home, you know what I mean? So I get here and everything is blocked off and I hear gunshots and everything. It's just something I've never heard of or imagined in this neighborhood."

One witness who is visiting the area said he was terrified when shots began to ring out.

"In the beginning, all we heard was the cops," witness Chris Wilkinson, who is visiting family in the area, said. "They were banging on the door where the shooting takes place. They were banging on it telling him they were there. And after a couple of minutes of them doing it, they started to kick down the door, but after a few tries they couldn't do it. Then, they got a sledgehammer and took down the door, and after that shots started to be fired. I've been really nervous and it's really sad what's happening. You think you can be safe here but you can't with what's happening."

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the state police's Troop B Major Case Team will take over the investigation into the situation when it is concluded at the scene.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.