Live Updates: 'Active shooting situation' in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood prompts evacuation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are evacuating residents near an "active shooting situation" in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the shooting is unfolding in the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street.
The sheriff's office said the suspect turned violent and started shooting when deputies went to the address to serve an eviction notice.
Public Safety posted on social media shortly after 11 a.m. urging people to avoid the area.
It's believed that "hundreds of rounds" were fired.
Pittsburgh Police SWAT is now taking over the scene and the investigation. Sources said the suspect shot down two police drones.
The public is asked to avoid this area as it is being described as an "extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired."
It's not believed that any sheriff's deputies have been hit, but have been injured by broken glass.
State police SERT 'Rook' arrives on scene
Pennsylvania State Police briefed the media over the sound of gunfire around 1:30 p.m.
Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said the "Rook," which is a tank-like piece of machinery with an iron plate on an extendable arm, just showed up with their SERT team. Officers can get behind that plate and fire their weapons and can actually go into a structure and break down a door and have a shield, KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan explained.
Gagliardi broke down officers' approach to getting the suspect out.
"Well this turns right into an active shooter situation and it proceeds into a barricaded aspect inside a house," Gagliardi said. "First officers on scene arrived very quickly and now that incident is always developing as we just heard about 30 to 40 gunshots go back and forth. So we're actively working with all emergency crews on scene to make sure we end this in the safest way possible."
Making sure everybody has evacuated safely is the number one priority, he said. He doesn't have a number of how many people have evacuated so far.
"Right now we're trying to evacuate, you can hear it behind me, our SERT team will be handling what they need to handle," he said over gunfire.
When asked who was currently shooting, he called it an "active gunfire situation."
"I think we just sent up a couple more drones. Not the first time -- the suspect did shoot earlier, previous drones. So right now it's an active gunfire situation.
WATCH: Pennsylvania State Police provide update
State police major case team taking over investigation
State police said, "The Troop B Major Case Team will be taking over the Active Shooter incident in Garfield. Please follow this account for any and all updates."
Sheriff's office says sergeant suffered minor injury avoiding gunfire
A sergeant with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office suffered a minor injury while trying to avoid gunfire.
He wasn't shot and he is OK, the sheriff's office said.
FBI assisting in Garfield shooting incident
According to KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller, the FBI is now assisting in the active shooting incident in Garfield.
Attorney says deputies were going to remove squatter
An attorney said the home involved was bought at a sheriff's sale and deputies were going to remove a man who was "basically squatting," knowing it could turn violent.
Attorney Ed Krug said when the homeowners died, the man currently barricaded inside occupied the house and believed he should be the owner. But because taxes weren't paid, it went to a tax sale.
The people who bought the house at a sheriff's sale wanted to move in, but the man refused to leave. According to Krug, there was information that he had become heavily armed. He said the man was "observed."
Krug said sheriff's deputies knew that the situation could be violent so they went in fully armed and prepared. Normally two deputies serve eviction notices, but in this case, there was a half dozen, including supervisors, who were wearing body armor and prepared.
Officers bringing in robot
Officers are bringing in a robot to help at the scene, KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller reports.
Woman hides in basement as gunfire hits her home: 'Unbearable'
A woman who was barricaded in her basement before she was evacuated shared her story, saying she's alive by the "grace of God."
Leslie Thompson was at home alone while her husband was at work. She said she was working when she heard "commotion" and then gunfire. She tried to get to the basement for shelter.
"Trying to get to the basement was almost unbearable," she said. "Shots were ringing out everywhere. Finally made it to the basement, was able to get to a secure spot. Shots were just everywhere."
She said bullets hit her home.
"Shots came through the window for the living room, I have holes in the bathroom, glass is shattered everywhere," she said.
Her husband was at work when he found out his wife was at home barricaded alone.
"Finally I got in touch with her, she's frantic in the basement, screaming crying," he said. "My first thing was to get home, you know what I mean? So I get here and everything is blocked off and I hear gunshots and everything. It's just something I've never heard of or imagined in this neighborhood."
He said he couldn't get to her to help while she was barricaded, but she called 911 and he got her out.
When asked about the reunion, he gave her a hug and said "It's good to be here."
WATCH: Woman describes sheltering in basement while gunfire hits her home
The Neighborhood Academy on temporary lockdown
The Neighborhood Academy, a college prep school in Pittsburgh, told KDKA-TV they are on a temporary lockdown. Officials there were notified of the situation and everyone inside of the school is safe.
Witnesses describe scene: 'I heard 30 shots'
As police are working to evacuate part of the neighborhood, witnesses are describing how the shooting began.
Chris Wilkinson, who is visiting family, said they heard shots being fired.
"In the beginning, all we heard was the cops," Wilkinson said. "They were banging on the door where the shooting takes place. They were banging on it telling him they were there. And after a couple of minutes of them doing it, they started to kick down the door, but after a few tries they couldn't do it. Then they got a sledgehammer and took down the door, and after that shots started to be fired. I've been really nervous and it's really sad what's happening. You think you can be safe here but you can't with what's happening."
Calvin Buerkle lives nearby and said he was at home working when he heard gunfire.
"I was at home working on my computer and I heard about 30 shots and then shortly after I heard a bunch of vehicles with sirens going down the street and it happened to be right at the corner of where I lived," he said.
"This neighborhood has been pretty safe since I've owned the building and I've never seen anything like this, to be honest. This is a lot of action for Garfield-Bloomfield area," he added.
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh statement on shooting incident
The UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh released a statement regarding the active shooting situation in the Garfield section of Pittsburgh.
"Pittsburgh Police are responding to a shooting incident approximately ½ mile from UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. The individual is accounted for and there is no direct threat to patients, staff or visitors. Enhanced security is now present on campus and will continue through the day."
Public safety to begin evacuations on Broad Street
Pittsburgh Public Safety has begun evacuations as SWAT continues to deal with the active shooter situation in Garfield.
Officers will begin getting people out of their homes in the 4800 block of Broad Street.
Anyone who is inside is asked to shelter in place, call 911, and let dispatch know their address.
Police will then get the residents out and to safety.