2 police officers injured, suspect killed during child custody exchange

A man was shot and killed on Friday after firing at police officers during a child custody exchange in a North Carolina suburb, authorities said.

The Mint Hill Police Department said it was called to an Edible Arrangements location at a shopping center around 10:47 a.m. on Friday.

The store was the site of a child custody exchange. The shopping center was busy at the time, CBS affiliate WBTV said. It's not clear what led to the 911 call.

When police officers arrived, a male subject "produced a firearm," the department said. The subject and officers exchanged fire. Two police officers were injured, the department said. The male subject was shot and killed.

The two officers were hospitalized and are in stable condition, the department said. More information on their injuries was not immediately available.

"The incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released tomorrow," Mint Hill police said Friday afternoon.

Employees at a restaurant in the shopping center saw two officers enter the Edible Arrangements, Empire Pizza manager Kevin Phayme told the Associated Press. Phayme said the employees saw one officer lead the other outside with blood on their hands.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said its agents are on the scene of the shooting and will assist in the department's investigation.

Mint Hill has a population of about 27,000 and is located about 12 miles east of Charlotte, North Carolina.