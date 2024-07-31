Watch CBS News
Police officer involved in rollover crash after following "shooting vehicle" in Miami

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A City of Miami Police officer was involved in a rollover crash in northern Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the corner of NE 82nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. Police told CBS News Miami that the unmarked police car was following a "possible shooting vehicle," a white Audi SUV, before the incident. Police added that the officer was unhurt.

The call originally came from Miami-Dade police, who were first following the suspect vehicle, before Miami Police Tactical Robbery Unit joined the pursuit.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where several police vehicles blocked the intersection and showed the police vehicle on its side.

CBS News Miami has a crew on the scene, where a woman was seen being detained by officers. Her involvement in the incident is unknown.

Miami Police shared on X that Biscayne Boulevard has been closed between 81st and 84th Streets as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

